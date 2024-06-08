Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Sells 60,813 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,813 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 3.6% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $39,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,099,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,824,416. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of -362.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

