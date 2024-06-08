Horizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $121.86 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $121.86 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $8.08 or 0.00011635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00046516 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00034644 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,079,475 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

