Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.08 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $7.83 or 0.00011301 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $118.08 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00046432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00033781 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,080,844 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

