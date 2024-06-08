Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $156.79

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.79 ($2.01) and traded as low as GBX 149.50 ($1.92). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.95), with a volume of 82,961 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £191.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5,100.00 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, insider Gary Morrison sold 254,587 shares of Hostelworld Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.02), for a total value of £402,247.46 ($515,371.51). Company insiders own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

