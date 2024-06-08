Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $86.72.

In other news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,154,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,369,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,023,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after buying an additional 394,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

