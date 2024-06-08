Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Raised to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Northland Securities currently has $90.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HY. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HY opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 222,340 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 74.9% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 78.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

