i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Shares Down 1.3%

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.68 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.82 ($0.14). Approximately 2,145,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,517,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.96 ($0.14).

i3 Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £129.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.28.

i3 Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company holds the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks in Liberator field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity field. Its production asset base consists of approximately 850 net conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production wells in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play, Canada.

