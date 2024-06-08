IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Director Acquires C$18,800.00 in Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) Director Lawrence Peter O’hagan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$18,800.00.
IAMGOLD Trading Down 9.5 %
Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$4.93 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.3658863 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IAMGOLD
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.