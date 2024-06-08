IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Director Acquires C$18,800.00 in Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) Director Lawrence Peter O’hagan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$18,800.00.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$4.93 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.3658863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IMG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.03.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

