ICON (ICX) Market Cap Achieves $195.40 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $195.40 million and $8.36 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,002,271,914 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,271,917 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,002,247,158.0935913 with 1,002,247,156.8237841 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20202291 USD and is down -8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $8,214,814.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

