ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.64

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $5.85. ICTS International shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 300 shares.
ICTS International Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.
About ICTS International
ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling.
