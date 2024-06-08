Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Impinj Stock Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ PI opened at $149.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. Impinj has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $175.41.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $37,806.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,165.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,827,880. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 117.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

