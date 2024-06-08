Insider Buying: Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Major Shareholder Acquires $202,488.00 in Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $202,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 604,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,705,254.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, May 30th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 300 shares of Evans Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $7,695.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 21,061 shares of Evans Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $550,113.32.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 2,776 shares of Evans Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $77,034.00.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

