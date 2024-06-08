Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $2,221,219.44 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, April 4th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65.

Shares of DELL opened at $129.99 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

