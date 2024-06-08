Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $2,221,219.44 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 4th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65.
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DELL opened at $129.99 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dell Technologies
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.