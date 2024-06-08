Insider Selling: Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. 2,413,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FOX by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,283,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,239,000 after acquiring an additional 684,280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FOX by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

