Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Sells $283,750.00 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,559,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Glaukos Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average is $90.22. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $115.78.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.
Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.
