Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Sells $37,360.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Grid Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.24 million, a PE ratio of 317.77 and a beta of 1.02. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.
