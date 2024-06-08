Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $26,700.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $27,018.00.

On Monday, April 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $28,914.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HURN stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURN

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 114.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $583,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.