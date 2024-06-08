Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CAO Sells $45,344.10 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $95.66 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The firm had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,733,000 after buying an additional 108,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,522,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 359,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after buying an additional 53,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

