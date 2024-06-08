Insider Selling: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) President Sells 1,392 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

NOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

