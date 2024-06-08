Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells 208 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 208 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $11,874.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roku Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $57.35 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Roku by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

