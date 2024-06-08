Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) SVP Sells 5,888 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.52. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

