Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) SVP Sells 5,888 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNCY opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.52. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNCY
Sun Country Airlines Company Profile
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Country Airlines
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.