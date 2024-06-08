Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells 2,299 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $33,197.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,744.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Jeanna Steele sold 10,176 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $122,824.32.

On Monday, March 18th, Jeanna Steele sold 805 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $8,066.10.

Sunrun Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Sunrun by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

