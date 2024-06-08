Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.82. 5,994,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,699. The stock has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.72 and a 12 month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. TD Cowen dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

