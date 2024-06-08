Insider Selling: Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Sells 63,000 Shares of Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $456,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, May 3rd, Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $557,250.00.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. 741,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,532. The company has a market capitalization of $737.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.79. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21.

Tango Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

TNGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $14.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

