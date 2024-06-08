Insider Selling: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Sells $5,672,800.00 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $581.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $221.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Barclays lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 767,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,884,000 after acquiring an additional 71,066 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $824,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

