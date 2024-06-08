Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $393,976.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $393,976.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $137.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $144.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.76.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TMDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
