Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Trading Up 0.2%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 14,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 17,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.

Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

About Insight Select Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 104.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,089,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after buying an additional 557,304 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 610,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 93,844 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

