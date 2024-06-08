Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Trading Up 0.2%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 14,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 17,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
