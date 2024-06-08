Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.88

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.88 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.27), with a volume of 7,773 shares changing hands.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.75. The firm has a market cap of £13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 0.13.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.