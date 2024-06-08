Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,032 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,820 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $16,348,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,110,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,016,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,477,000 after acquiring an additional 244,722 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. 1,449,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,399. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

