International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $129.18 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

