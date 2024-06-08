Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $679.41.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of INTU opened at $573.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $622.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit has a 12-month low of $419.30 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after purchasing an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

