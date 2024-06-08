Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,450 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $21.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

