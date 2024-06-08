Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.21. 26 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

Get Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF stock. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 5.33% of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.