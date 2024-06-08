Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) CEO John J. D’angelo Sells 650 Shares

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) CEO John J. D’angelo sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $10,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,071.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Investar Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $150.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.77. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investar Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Investar

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Investar by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 231.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISTR. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

Featured Articles

