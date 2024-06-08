iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,304 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.85% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $459,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

