iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 1,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,256,000.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

