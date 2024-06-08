iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.73 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 2,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (IBIJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2033. The fund will terminate in October 2033 IBIJ was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

