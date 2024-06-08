iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Bought by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 245.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,213 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,515,000 after buying an additional 983,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after buying an additional 609,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,060,000 after buying an additional 286,621 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,802,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000.

Shares of IVLU traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,105. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

