iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.65 and last traded at $69.69. Approximately 8,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $120.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

