iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.20. 26,036,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,606,860. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.44 and a 200 day moving average of $198.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

