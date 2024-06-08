iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70,826.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 48,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 48,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,437,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $89.49.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

