James Hatchley Sells 5,143 Shares of 3i Group (LON:III) Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider James Hatchley sold 5,143 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,931 ($37.55), for a total value of £150,741.33 ($193,134.31).
James Hatchley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 30th, James Hatchley sold 23,027 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,903 ($37.19), for a total value of £668,473.81 ($856,468.69).
3i Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of III opened at GBX 2,926 ($37.49) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 636.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,881.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,576.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,995 ($38.37).
3i Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($36.07) to GBX 3,050 ($39.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Read Our Latest Report on 3i Group
3i Group Company Profile
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.