James Hatchley Sells 5,143 Shares of 3i Group (LON:III) Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider James Hatchley sold 5,143 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,931 ($37.55), for a total value of £150,741.33 ($193,134.31).

James Hatchley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, James Hatchley sold 23,027 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,903 ($37.19), for a total value of £668,473.81 ($856,468.69).

Shares of III opened at GBX 2,926 ($37.49) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 636.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,881.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,576.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,995 ($38.37).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.50 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,217.39%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($36.07) to GBX 3,050 ($39.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

