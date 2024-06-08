Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT) Insider Buys A$1,181,328.00 in Stock

Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT – Get Free Report) insider Zhan Wang acquired 2,461,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,181,328.00 ($792,837.58).

Jatcorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Jatcorp alerts:

Jatcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Jatcorp Limited manufactures and sells dairy products and plant-based health products and supplements in Australia. The company provides cow, goat, and camel milk powder-based products; cream and skim milk powders; and skin brightening serums. It also offers plant-based meat products. The company provides its products under the Jinvigorate, Neurio, Ione, Moroka, Poupin, and V Meat brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Jatcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jatcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.