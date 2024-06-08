Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT) Insider Buys A$1,181,328.00 in Stock

Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT – Get Free Report) insider Zhan Wang acquired 2,461,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,181,328.00 ($792,837.58).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
