Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $169.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.92.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $146.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $952,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

