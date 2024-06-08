Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Reduced by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.05. 1,038,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average is $117.76.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

