JB Capital Partners LP Sells 100,000 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

JB Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. JB Capital Partners LP owned 0.08% of Trinseo worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 432,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Trinseo by 2,136.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 413,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 395,242 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter worth approximately $669,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Stock Up 4.8 %

TSE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. Trinseo PLC has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.60 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.