JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $145.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.23.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $132.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.