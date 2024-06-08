Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 419,050 Shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA – Free Report) by 136.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 726,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,050 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp II were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNDA. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II by 860.0% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 1,433,334 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at about $5,880,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,118,000.

Shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. Concord Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

