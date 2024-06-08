Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.89% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

IIF opened at $24.87 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

