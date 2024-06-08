Karpus Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,988 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 242.6% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 294,000 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Four Leaf Acquisition stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

